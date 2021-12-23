AMATEN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $231.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 110.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $231.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

