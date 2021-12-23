American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.42. 542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,416,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000.

