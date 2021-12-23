American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

