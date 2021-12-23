American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

