American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works worth $28,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 32,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 9.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

