AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.70

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.70 and last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 8123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

