AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE AME opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

