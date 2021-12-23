Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

