Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider S Jane Bell Purchases 714,285 Shares

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) insider S Jane Bell purchased 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$103,571.33 ($73,454.84).

Amplia Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. The company's clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits (FAK). It has a collaboration agreement with the Garvan Institute of Media Research in Sydney.

