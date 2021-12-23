Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter worth about $873,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,408,000.

