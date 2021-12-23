Amy E. Weaver Sells 815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.74.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
