Amy E. Weaver Sells 815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

