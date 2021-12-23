Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amyris by 19,578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Amyris has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

