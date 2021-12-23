Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $291.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $673.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.