Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post sales of $185.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.31 million to $186.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $717.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,742,508. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

