Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $693.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

