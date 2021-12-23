Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 282,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.