Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $320,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $990,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.31 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

VXRT opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $868.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

