Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce sales of $100.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.95 million to $105.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $173.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.43 million, with estimates ranging from $220.04 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,428 shares of company stock worth $5,122,733. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

