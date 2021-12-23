Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 81,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $241.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.