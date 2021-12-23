Analysts Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMC. Benchmark began coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 2,316,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,679. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $15.39.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

