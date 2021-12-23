Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

