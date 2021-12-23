Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.73 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

