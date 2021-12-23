Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ABT, AFRM, AMD, KRNT, LCNB, LCTX, LILA, LILM, PTON, QRTEA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $134.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $108.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.