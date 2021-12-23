Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ACRE, ALNA, ARMP, ASAI, ASC, DFS, DNLM, HFD, HOTC, JD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 23rd:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Co alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) target price on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on the stock.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on the stock.

Procaps Group S.A (LON:PROC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.