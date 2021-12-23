Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (AQST, ARQT, ASC, CAS, CMG, CODX, CVS, FROG, GPMT, INNV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 23rd:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds to a hold rating. Fearnley Fonds currently has $4.10 target price on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

