Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

12/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €108.00 ($121.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €97.00 ($108.99) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €108.00 ($121.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €1.07 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €69.69 ($78.30). 1,839,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.13 and its 200-day moving average is €77.46. Daimler AG has a one year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a one year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.