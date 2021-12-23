Analyzing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% Advantest 22.90% 30.28% 19.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSI Technology and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advantest 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Advantest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.17 -$21.50 million ($0.79) -6.01 Advantest $2.95 billion 6.36 $656.00 million $3.71 25.71

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

