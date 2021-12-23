Analyzing Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) & Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mimecast and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 11 5 0 2.31 Q2 0 1 8 0 2.89

Mimecast presently has a consensus price target of $74.19, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $123.78, suggesting a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Mimecast.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 7.99% 10.84% 4.51% Q2 -26.31% -6.59% -2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.46 $29.75 million $0.66 119.68 Q2 $402.75 million 11.58 -$137.62 million ($2.24) -36.63

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Q2 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

