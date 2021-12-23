Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007419 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $704.88 million and $11.30 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003711 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004643 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,888,729 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.