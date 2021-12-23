ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $400.64 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

