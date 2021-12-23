Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Shares Up 3.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 25,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.