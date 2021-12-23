Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $19.65 or 0.00039991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $366.19 million and $25.58 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

