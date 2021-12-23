ApeSwap Finance Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $91.21 million and $2.36 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

