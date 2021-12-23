Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.50 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00240266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00513459 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00077092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

