Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.19. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 260,354 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

