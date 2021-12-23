Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

