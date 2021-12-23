Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.02. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 77,557 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.