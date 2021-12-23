Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.02. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 77,557 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.