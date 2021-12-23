Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.93. 106,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 144,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRSK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.