Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04. 60,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,955,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

