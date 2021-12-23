ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 220,588 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 15,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 35,091 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $113,694.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 280,016 shares of company stock worth $840,661 in the last ninety days. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

