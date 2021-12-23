Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $42.65

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.65, but opened at $43.86. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2,855 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,700 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

