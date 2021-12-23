Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE RCUS opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

