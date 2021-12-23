Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.