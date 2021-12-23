Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 2,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,325 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

