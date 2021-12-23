Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.