Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $178,020.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

