Arion (ARION) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $30,876.24 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,205,126 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

