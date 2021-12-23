Arion (ARION) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $30,876.24 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,205,126 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

