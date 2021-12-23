Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.14 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $166.50 million and $3.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,955,235 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

