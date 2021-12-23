Ark Price Reaches $1.39 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $185.56 million and $13.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,967,833 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

